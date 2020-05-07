Deals Rumor Mill: Lord & Taylor, Walgreens, Warburg Pincus

Benjamin Horney By

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The deals rumor mill is often overflowing with transactions that are reportedly close to being inked, but with so many rumors it can be hard to know which ones to stay on top of every week.Here, Law360 breaks down the deal rumors from the past week that you need to be aware of.has been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Reuters reporting Tuesday that the iconic department store chain is bracing for bankruptcy. According to the report, Lord & Taylor intends to liquidate inventory in its 38 remaining stores once social distancing guidelines have been lifted, and the company does not expect to emerge from bankruptcy successfully. The company is waiting to file for bankruptcy until it can reopen stores and therefore have the liquidation sale, the report noted. It expects to permanently close all of its stores once the liquidation is completed. The report comes not long after clothing retailerbecame theas a result of challenges thrust upon the industry by the COVID-19 outbreak.Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-headquartered pharmaceutical giant. is interested in buying the pharmaceutical wholesale business of Deerfield, Illinois-based., Reuters reported Monday. According to the report, AmerisourceBergen has approached Walgreens about a potential deal and could be open to paying around $6 billion for the unit, which mostly operates under thebrand. This is not the first time the two companies have been rumored to be discussing some kind of potential transaction. In February 2018, for instance,that Walgreens had offered to take over AmerisourceBergen.Private equity firmis mulling whether to sell five of its eight international oil and gas investments because of a lack of demand in the wake of the coronavirus, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, assets the PE shop has invested in across Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe are no longer seen as core to its strategy, so the firm is weighing a sale of some of the investments. Warburg Pincus has not yet hired advisers, the report noted. The assets potentially up for grabs include the firm's stakes in Africa-focusedand liquids storage firm, the report said.andare selling their stakes inlisted India unit for about $3.3 billion, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg. According to the report, the total holding in. being sold is about 5.7%, or about 133.8 million shares.andare acting as bookrunners for the share sale, the report said.Construction software company., which filed for a U.S. initial public offering in February, did not go public as planned and instead raised more than $150 million from a group of private investors, according to a Bloomberg report from Saturday, April 30. According to the report, the funding round valued the company at about $5 billion and included participation from investment firm, among others. The IPO is merely postponed for now, and there are not specific plans for when the offering might take place. It's possible Procore could still go public before this year is over, depending on how the markets look going forward, the report noted.--Additional reporting by Vince Sullivan. Editing by Alyssa Miller.

