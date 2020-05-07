Deals Rumor Mill: Lord & Taylor, Walgreens, Warburg Pincus

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Sign up for our Life Sciences newsletter
You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up:
Thank You!
Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The deals rumor mill is often overflowing with transactions that are reportedly close to being inked, but with so many rumors it can be hard to know which ones to stay on top of every week.
Here, Law360 breaks down the deal rumors from the past week that you need to be aware of.
Lord & Taylor Doesn't Expect To Survive The Coronavirus
Lord & Taylor LLC has been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Reuters reporting Tuesday that the iconic department store chain is bracing for bankruptcy. According to the report, Lord & Taylor intends to liquidate inventory in its 38 remaining stores once social distancing guidelines have been lifted, and the company does not expect to emerge from bankruptcy successfully. The company is waiting to file for bankruptcy until it can reopen stores and therefore have the liquidation sale, the report noted. It expects to permanently close all of its stores once the liquidation is completed. The report comes not long after clothing retailer J. Crew became the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy as a result of challenges thrust upon the industry by the COVID-19 outbreak.
AmerisourceBergen Willing To Pay $6B For Pharmaceutical Wholesale Biz
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-headquartered pharmaceutical giant AmerisourceBergen Corp. is interested in buying the pharmaceutical wholesale business of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Reuters reported Monday. According to the report, AmerisourceBergen has approached Walgreens about a potential deal and could be open to paying around $6 billion for the unit, which mostly operates under the Alliance Healthcare brand. This is not the first time the two companies have been rumored to be discussing some kind of potential transaction. In February 2018, for instance, reports said that Walgreens had offered to take over AmerisourceBergen.
Warburg Pincus Considers Selling Multiple International Oil And Gas Assets
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is mulling whether to sell five of its eight international oil and gas investments because of a lack of demand in the wake of the coronavirus, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, assets the PE shop has invested in across Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe are no longer seen as core to its strategy, so the firm is weighing a sale of some of the investments. Warburg Pincus has not yet hired advisers, the report noted. The assets potentially up for grabs include the firm's stakes in Africa-focused Delonex Energy and liquids storage firm Zenith Energy, the report said.
GSK, Horlicks Sell $3.3B Worth Of Hindustan Unilever Stock
GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Horlicks Ltd. are selling their stakes in Unilever Ltd.'s listed India unit for about $3.3 billion, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg. According to the report, the total holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. being sold is about 5.7%, or about 133.8 million shares. JP Morgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings PLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as bookrunners for the share sale, the report said.
Construction Software Co. Raised $150M From Investors Instead Of IPO
Construction software company Procore Technologies Inc., which filed for a U.S. initial public offering in February, did not go public as planned and instead raised more than $150 million from a group of private investors, according to a Bloomberg report from Saturday, April 30. According to the report, the funding round valued the company at about $5 billion and included participation from investment firm D1 Capital Partners, among others. The IPO is merely postponed for now, and there are not specific plans for when the offering might take place. It's possible Procore could still go public before this year is over, depending on how the markets look going forward, the report noted.
--Additional reporting by Vince Sullivan. Editing by Alyssa Miller.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.