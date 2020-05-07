Experian Accused Of Stealing Analytics Co.'s Trade Secrets

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Experian stole a real estate analytics firm's trade secrets after the two companies entered into data-sharing agreements and froze the firm out of any revenue generated by products based on the ill-gotten information, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court. Weiss Analytics claims that after the companies entered into the agreements to explore a potential collaboration, Experian prematurely launched products based on Weiss' trade secrets that it did not have permission to market and refused to acknowledge Weiss' ownership in the products. The jointly developed technology at the center of the lawsuit "is crucial to financial institutions' profitability,...

