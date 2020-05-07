Checkers Cuts Voucher Deal To End Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has agreed to give cyberattack victims $5 vouchers and reimburse them for their breach-related expenses to resolve proposed class actions over a yearslong data breach that exposed 1.5 million payment card transactions to thieves, according to documents filed in Florida federal court Wednesday. In a motion for preliminary approval, counsel for the consumers asked U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington to preliminarily sign off on a nationwide settlement under which class members would receive four $5 vouchers that are valid for a year and be reimbursed up to $5,000 for any documented out-of-pocket expenses they incurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS