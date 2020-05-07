Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Checkers Cuts Voucher Deal To End Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has agreed to give cyberattack victims $5 vouchers and reimburse them for their breach-related expenses to resolve proposed class actions over a yearslong data breach that exposed 1.5 million payment card transactions to thieves, according to documents filed in Florida federal court Wednesday.

In a motion for preliminary approval, counsel for the consumers asked U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington to preliminarily sign off on a nationwide settlement under which class members would receive four $5 vouchers that are valid for a year and be reimbursed up to $5,000 for any documented out-of-pocket expenses they incurred...

