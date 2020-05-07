Utility Debt Collector Accused Of False Credit Reporting

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Penn Credit Corp. was hit with a proposed class action Thursday alleging that it reports debts purportedly owed to a utility company without disclosing to credit reporting agencies that the bills are disputed, in violation of federal debt collection law. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company's dealings with plaintiff Erwin Hernandez ran afoul of the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, according to the complaint filed in New Jersey federal court. Hernandez claimed Penn Credit told at least one credit reporting agency that he owed Public Service Electric and Gas $113, but never indicated Hernandez was challenging the bill. "Defendants could have taken the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS