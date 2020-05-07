5th Circ. OKs Speedy Appeal Of HP's $439M Disk Drive Win

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit battle over HP's $438.7 million price-fixing judgment against a Quanta Computer subsidiary was put on the fast-track Thursday, a day after the panel refused to put the award on ice while the appeal played out. In back-to-back decisions, neither of which included reasoning, the Fifth Circuit rejected a bid by Taiwanese computer storage maker Quanta Storage to put off the judgment during its appeal but did agree to resolve the dispute around early June. A Texas federal court has ordered Quanta Storage to turn over virtually all of its assets to HP after a jury found late last...

