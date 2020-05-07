Texas Jury To Decide Fees In Axed Malicious Prosecution Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a malicious prosecution suit accusing a hospital of acting improperly to determine whether a doctor showed up to work drunk, but said in its decision Thursday that a jury must decide the amount of attorney fees to award the hospital. A three-judge Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville of launching an unnecessary peer review probe of Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi to determine whether the neurosurgeon was under the influence of alcohol when he arrived at the hospital after being called to perform...

