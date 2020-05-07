Wrong Address Wipes Out $4M Judgment Against MMG Bank

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday said a $4 million default judgment against MMG Bank Corp. couldn't stand because the family that sued it to recoup losses after purchasing fraudulent investments from an alleged MMG customer sent the suit to the wrong address. Lydia Tummel brought the suit against MMG alongside Harold K. Tummel, who is also representing the family in the lawsuit, after obtaining default judgments against the individual defendants who duped them into making the phony investments in intermodal railway cars. The Tummels sought to garnish the funds that were held by those fraudsters in various banks, including MMG....

