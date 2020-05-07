Seinfeld Beats 'Comedians In Cars' Suit At 2nd. Circ.

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday rejected a lawsuit that claimed Jerry Seinfeld stole the concept for his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series from a onetime collaborator, affirming a lower court that said the accuser waited too long to sue. Christian Charles accused Seinfeld of copyright infringement over the hit show, but the appeals court ruled the case was really a dispute over copyright ownership — a crucial distinction, since such claims to ownership have a strict three-year time limit. "The central issue is clearly a dispute over ownership, as opposed to a dispute over whether subsequent iterations of the show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS