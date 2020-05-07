Chinese Restaurant Workers Can't Revive Their FLSA Suits

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday in a pair of split judgments affirmed decisions in two New York federal suits brought by workers against Chinese restaurants accusing them of failing to pay minimum and overtime wages. The appellate court in the first summary order affirmed the lower court's findings that Chinatown Take-Out Inc. failed to pay workers Shanfa Li and Guiming Shao fair wages under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law. The panel also affirmed the lower court's findings as to how much work they performed without compensation. Further, the appellate court tossed the restaurant's cross-appeal challenging the lower court's findings...

