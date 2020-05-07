Wash. Justices Say Insurer Must Defend In Tribal Rights Row

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A split Washington state high court affirmed Thursday that a title insurance company breached its duty to defend a husband and wife against a tribe's claim that an 1854 treaty allows it to harvest shellfish on the couple's tidelands. In a 6-3 opinion, the Washington Supreme Court agreed with a state appeals panel that Mason County Title Insurance Co., or MCTI, improperly refused to defend Leslie and Harlene Robbins against the Squaxin Island Tribe's assertion that it can collect manila clams from the tidelands based on the 1854 Treaty of Medicine Creek. The state high court majority found that the tribe's...

