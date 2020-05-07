Wells Fargo's $83M Film Fraud Arbitration Award Confirmed

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Florida on Thursday confirmed an arbitration award of about $82.8 million for Wells Fargo, which was acting on behalf of investment company Adana Investing Inc. in litigation over a fraudulent film financing scheme. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke's Thursday order is a response to a request Wells Fargo made in the federal case in July 2019 after arbitrator Jeffrey Grubman entered the nearly $83 million sum in June. Four defendants — Benjamin McConley, Forrest Capital Partners Inc., Forrest Capital & Co. LLC and Capital B LLC — are together liable for the sum, according to Judge Cooke's...

