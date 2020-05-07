Justices May Yet Have To Face Free Speech Immigration Issue

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ducked the question of whether a criminal statute banning encouraging illegal immigration is constitutional on Thursday, but its ruling on procedural grounds leaves the door open for others to challenge the law again. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg penned the high court's unanimous decision, reversing a Ninth Circuit ruling that the statute, which makes it a felony to encourage or induce illegal immigration, is too broad and could sweep in protected free speech from immigration lawyers offering legal advice, for instance, or even overzealous grandmothers. But rather than uphold the law as constitutional, Justice Ginsburg, a former civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS