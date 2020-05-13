Conn Maciel Nabs OSHA Ace In Calif.

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Conn Maciel Carey LLP has beefed up its California presence by adding a veteran attorney with decades of experience helping employers navigate battles with federal and Golden State workplace safety authorities. Fred Walter will be based in Conn Maciel's San Francisco office, where he will work as of counsel in the firm's workplace safety practice, the firm said in a May 6 announcement. Walter — who was most recently at his own firm Walter & Prince LLP — told Law360 on Wednesday that he has known Eric Conn, Conn Maciel's workplace safety practice group chair, for years, and that he was...

