Va. Man Who Faked Death, Stole Atty's Identity Cops To Fraud

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Virginia man on Wednesday admitted to a "made-for-TV plot" in which he lied about his own death to hide assets from a federal bankruptcy court and later posed as a Florida attorney to steal tens of thousands of dollars from his wife, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Russell Louis Geyer, 50, of Saltville, Virginia, pled guilty to criminal counts of bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity fraud and contempt of court, the DOJ announced Thursday. He is set for sentencing in August. David W. Archey, special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond division, called Geyer's complex ploy...

