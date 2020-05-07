Hunton, Blank Rome Steer MetLife's $400M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented a MetLife real estate lending arm in connection with its $400 million loan to a Blank Rome LLP-counseled George Comfort & Sons entity for a Manhattan mixed-use tower, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from MetLife Real Estate Lending LLC is for 498 Seventh Ave., and of the $400 million figure roughly $218.3 million is new capital for the building, while the remainder is an assumption and refinance of preexisting debt there. The 25-story office and retail tower has a total of 960,000 square feet of space and was built...

