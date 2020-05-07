Raytheon, Black & Decker Must Face Riverside's Pollution Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court revived a decade-old suit alleging Black & Decker, Goodrich, Raytheon and others polluted the city of Riverside's public drinking water supply with the hazardous waste chemical perchlorate, ruling Wednesday that the trial court judge wrongly threw out the case for lacking a necessary party. The appellate panel determined that the lower court's implicit determination that the U.S. government was a necessary party that should have been included in the suit — and that the suit must therefore be dismissed — was an abuse of its discretion. Perhaps the missing factual links could be established by pertinent testimony...

