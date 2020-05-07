Feds Drop Case Against Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn on Thursday, saying Flynn's admitted lies about contact with a Russian ambassador were not material and that a review found reason to doubt investigators' motives. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in September. U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea said Thursday that moving forward with Flynn's prosecution "would not serve the interests of justice." (AP) Flynn, a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, had pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI in 2017 and cooperated with then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the...

