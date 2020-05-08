FedEx Can't Duck Ex-Driver's Racial Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An African American former FedEx Freight driver fired after threatening to slap a co-worker who provoked him can move forward with his race bias suit, after an Illinois federal judge found the ex-worker adequately backed up his claim that the company didn't uniformly enforce its workplace violence code. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso on Thursday denied FedEx Freight Inc.'s motion for summary judgment in a suit from former employee Larry L. Kilgore III, who was relieved of duty and then fired after he said he was going to slap a co-worker who called Kilgore insulting names and also knocked Kilgore's...

