Quibi Fights Eko's Bid To 'Rip Out' Turnstyle Tech

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An Israeli tech company urged a California federal judge during a phone hearing Thursday to stop short-form streaming startup Quibi from using video orientation technology it claims the company stole, while Quibi argued it would be irreparably harmed if it had to "rip out" its so-called Turnstyle feature. JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd. – Israel, which does business as Eko, asked U.S District Judge John A. Kronstadt to issue a preliminary injunction barring Quibi Holdings LLC from capitalizing on its alleged theft of Eko's U.S. Patent No. 10,460,765, which covers a method of changing video orientation between horizontal and vertical. Quibi's app...

