Ben & Jerry's Gets Quick Win In 'Happy Cows' False Ad Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge on Thursday dismissed a suit alleging that Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc. deceives consumers into thinking it only sources its milk from "happy cows" on farms that meet strict humane and environmental standards, saying the ice cream maker never claimed it exclusively used milk from farms in its "Caring Dairy" program. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss dismissed the suit by James Ehlers without prejudice, saying the complaint does not stand up to scrutiny because it does not allege that Ben & Jerry's cartons nor its website actually make the allegedly misleading statement. According to the order, Ehlers'...

