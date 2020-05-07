US Frees 146 More Chinese Products From Tariffs

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced another round of tariff exclusions sparing 146 different Chinese products, including dried foodstuff, cash registers and power supplies, from levies imposed during the president's offensive against Beijing. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative unveiled the list of products exempted from a 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in a notice slated for publication in the Federal Register on Friday. The waivers will apply from Sept. 24, 2018, until Aug. 7 of this year, and were granted to items that aren't readily available in the U.S. and for which the continued levy would cause...

