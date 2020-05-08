'Incompetence' Won't Get Oil Co. Sanctioned In FLSA Appeal

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has declined to sanction a wholesale petroleum marketer for challenging a finding that an employee can pursue Fair Labor Standards Act claims in class arbitration, saying that it found "incompetence, not malice" in the company's actions. In its order Thursday, the three-judge panel denied Roy Conrad's request for Rule 38 sanctions against Sun Coast Resources Inc. in the arbitration dispute over his FLSA allegations. The panel said that the case for Rule 38 sanctions was "strongest in matters involving malice, not incompetence" and that the court had been "careful not to assume the former" when it decided the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS