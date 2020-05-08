4 Insurance Rulings You May Have Missed This Spring

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- With COVID-19 dominating headlines, several important insurance rulings flew under the radar this spring, including an Indiana appeals court's novel decision rejecting coverage for a ransomware attack and two Texas Supreme Court rulings clarifying the contours of the state's rule for insurers' duty to defend. Here, Law360 breaks down four recent decisions insurance lawyers should know. G&G Oil Co. of Indiana v. Continental Western Insurance Co. Ruling on a matter of national first impression for an appellate court, a panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals found on March 31 that G&G Oil Co. of Indiana cannot force its crime insurance...

