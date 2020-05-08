6 Alleged Pump-And-Dump Firms Will Pay SEC $32M

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Six firms that were allegedly part of an elaborate pump-and-dump securities fraud scheme were ordered Thursday to pay nearly $32 million after they failed to respond to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement action naming them in New York federal court. A flurry of final judgments were filed in the case Thursday by U.S. District Judge Judge Lorna G. Schofield against six companies — Wisdom Chain Ltd., Sure Mighty Ltd., Norfolk Heights Ltd., Crystalmount Ltd., Fountain Drive Ltd. and Island Fortune Global Ltd. — seeking disgorgement and prejudgment interest that adds up to $31,952,099.38. Wisdom Chain was ordered to disgorge...

