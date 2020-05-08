Don't Miss It: Foley & Lardner, Baker McKenzie Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Foley & Lardner and Baker McKenzie. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Wex Cites Material Adverse Effect to Try to Get Out of $1.7B Deal Payments and technology company Wex said Thursday that it is not required to complete its roughly $1.7 billion acquisition of privately held peers eNett and Optal because of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, but the targets fired back, saying they intend to go through with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS