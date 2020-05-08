OxyChem Faces Sanctions Bid Over NJ Cleanup Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Occidental Chemical Corp. should be sanctioned for being unable to support its claims that chemical company Houghton International Inc. should contribute to the cost of cleaning up New Jersey's Passaic River, Houghton has argued. Houghton, now part of Quaker Chemical Corp., told a New Jersey federal court Thursday that despite repeated requests for Occidental, or OxyChem, to present evidence about the hazardous substances Houghton allegedly sent to a disposal site that then contributed to the pollution of the river, nothing has ever been produced. Filing frivolous allegations should be met with consequences for OxyChem and its counsel, Houghton said. It wants the...

