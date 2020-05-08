Judge Sullivan Unlikely To Quietly Rubber-Stamp Flynn Flip

Law360, Washington (May 8, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge who once expressed "disgust" at Michael Flynn's admission to lying twice under oath and for "arguably selling out his country" now finds himself in the uncomfortable position of ruling on the government's bid to dismiss the case. Although judges typically rubber stamp prosecutor's dismissal requests outright, criminal law experts including a former federal judge told Law360 Friday that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is unlikely to quickly wave through the U.S. Department of Justice's abrupt announcement Thursday that it's dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser. The experts, who could not identify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS