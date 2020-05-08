Crypto Conference Organizer Hit With Suit For Ticket Refunds

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California woman has filed suit in Colorado federal court claiming that the organizer of a blockchain conference owes her, and a proposed class of would-be attendees, refunds after the conference was canceled. Ashley Gentry alleged in a civil action Thursday that Jacob Kostecki, who Gentry says had been planning a cryptocurrency event called Massive Adoption, has not returned money to those who purchased tickets, sponsorships and travel packages for the gathering despite representations that he would do so. Gentry says that in December, she gave Kostecki $794, which was supposed to cover the costs of attendance, airfare and accommodations for...

