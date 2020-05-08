Ill. Appeals Panel Upholds $1M ERISA Benefits Award

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Thursday affirmed a lower court's determination that an employee benefit plan wrongfully denied coverage for roughly $1 million in medical expenses a worker's daughter incurred after a car accident, but said the court's error in calculating attorney fees warrants a second look. The M Class Mining Health Protection plan said it correctly denied Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims Jeffrey Watkins made for his daughter Katelynn's injuries because of a provision of the plan barring coverage "to treat injuries sustained or a sickness contracted while the participant committed or attempted to commit a felony or misdemeanor,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS