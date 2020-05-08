Ashley Judd Takes Weinstein Harassment Claim To 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Actress Ashley Judd on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit to restore her sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein, arguing that they had a professional relationship when, she said, he retaliated against her for rejecting his sexual advances with a smear campaign that kept her from a role in "The Lord of the Rings." During videoconferenced oral arguments before a three-judge panel, Judd's attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told the court that their eventual decision on whether to reverse the decision by U.S. District Judge Phillip Gutierrez tossing the harassment claim in her defamation suit would...

