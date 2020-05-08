DHS Tightens Visa Restrictions On Journalists From China

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it is tightening visa restrictions on Chinese reporters in the United States in response to China expelling American reporters and its overall "suppression" of independent journalism within its own borders. Rather than allowing China-based journalists to enter the U.S. on indefinite I visas lasting the duration of their employment, the visas will now be capped at 90 days, at which point they must apply to extend their stay, DHS said in a new rule filed with the Federal Register and scheduled to become effective Monday. DHS said that for decades, the U.S....

