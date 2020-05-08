Battery Co. Hit With Discovery Sanctions In $100M IP Fight

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday imposed sanctions on stored energy solutions company LiiON LLC for discovery violations and other issues in a $100 million trade secrets fight against former business partner Vertiv Group Corp. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland agreed with recommendations from a federal magistrate judge and imposed monetary penalties and restrictions on certain evidence LiiON could use. The sanction related to "only a small subset of the conduct" that Vertiv, a digital infrastructure company, had pointed to. Vertiv had asked for the suit to be tossed as punishment, which the court declined to do. Judge Rowland also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS