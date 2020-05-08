Union Rightly Told Not To Bang A Gong So Loudly, Panel Says

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Striking hospital workers who decided to continuously whack two gongs with hammers during their demonstration were rightly blocked by a state court judge from making noise that exceeded a certain decibel level because they were disturbing patients, a California state appellate court ruled Thursday. A First Appellate District panel upheld part of a preliminary injunction that Marin County Superior Court Judge Stephen Freccero awarded to Marin General Hospital that limited the ability of members of Local 39 of the International Union of Operating Engineers from making loud noise near the hospital's property, but the panel also cut down other aspects of...

