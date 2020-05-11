Bilzin Sumberg Adds Construction Team From Stearns Weaver

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP picked up a seven-person construction team from Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA, as the firm looks to deepen its construction practice. The Florida-based team is led by partners Joy Spillis Lundeen and Felix X. Rodriguez and includes partners Kelly Ruane Melchiondo and Johnathan Ayers and three associates. Lundeen will helm Bilzin Sumberg's construction group, the Friday announcement said. Albert Dotson Jr., Bilzin Sumberg's managing partner, hailed the team's arrival and said they bring a specialized construction practice to the firm. "We have attorneys who have helped on construction matters, but never...

