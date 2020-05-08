5th Circ. Affirms Insurers Not On Hook For $5.6M Verdict

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A $5.6 million verdict against a company for allegedly doing a shoddy job cleaning up property it used for a road construction project isn't its insurers' responsibility because the dispute didn't stem from an accident, the Fifth Circuit said Friday. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed that Arch Insurance Co. and Travelers Indemnity Co. are not responsible for the multimillion-dollar verdict against Gilchrist Construction Company LLC because the underlying suit didn't allege an accident but rather an intentional choice not to honor a contract. The panel agreed with the lower court that the resulting $5.6 million verdict against the...

