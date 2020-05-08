Bryan Cave Steers $88M Manhattan Prudential Insurance Loan

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Prudential Insurance has loaned $88.4 million to an entity affiliated with real estate firm GID for space at two residential towers in Manhattan and Bryan Cave worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from The Prudential Insurance Co. of America is for two commercial condo units at 60 Riverside Blvd., two garage units at that same address, and 400 W. 63rd St. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate that Amy Simpson of Bryan Cave Leighton & Paisner LLP worked on the transaction, although it wasn't immediately clear what role...

