ITC Comcast Patent Ruling Shouldn't Be Overturned

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- On April 23, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final order ruling that Comcast stole the intellectual property of TiVo, a Rovi subsidiary, for use in its cable boxes.[1] This is the second straight ruling in which the ITC decided against Comcast, and there is still one more judgment to go. Furthermore, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the ITC's first ruling in March. While Comcast is appealing that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, the strong uniformity between the lower courts and ITC regarding Comcast's IP theft makes a reversal unlikely. Comcast is now seemingly hoping its lobbyists can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS