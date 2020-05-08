Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Diamonds Are Forever, And Diamond IP Suits Survive For Now

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- In a decision playfully referencing Marilyn Monroe and James Bond, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled Friday that the Carnegie Institution can go forward with two lawsuits accusing diamond companies of infringing a pair of patents covering technology for creating the precious stones in a laboratory.

"'Diamonds are a girl's best friend,' even if they are grown in a lab," Judge Rakoff began his decision Friday, referencing the song made popular by Marilyn Monroe, while noting that fans of the James Bond series of spy flicks, including 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever," "would want to add that boys are also often enamored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!