Diamonds Are Forever, And Diamond IP Suits Survive For Now

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- In a decision playfully referencing Marilyn Monroe and James Bond, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled Friday that the Carnegie Institution can go forward with two lawsuits accusing diamond companies of infringing a pair of patents covering technology for creating the precious stones in a laboratory. "'Diamonds are a girl's best friend,' even if they are grown in a lab," Judge Rakoff began his decision Friday, referencing the song made popular by Marilyn Monroe, while noting that fans of the James Bond series of spy flicks, including 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever," "would want to add that boys are also often enamored...

