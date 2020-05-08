Nev. High Court Asked For Input In Las Vegas Shooting Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Nevada judge overseeing the lawsuit over the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Friday asked the state high court to weigh in on whether a negligence claim can be brought against gun manufacturers if there's no evidence that the legislature intended to impose liability. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said previous decisions by the Nevada Supreme Court support both the presumption that the violation of a criminal law is not negligent per se absent legislative intent and the presumption that the violation is negligent per se. Because those decisions don't address the issue outside of alcohol laws, the issue is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS