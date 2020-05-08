Dick's Sporting Goods Accused Of Infringing Little Trees TM

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The companies behind the popular Little Trees car air fresheners hit Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. with a lawsuit in New York federal court Friday, accusing the retailer of selling infringing products and apparel that feature a pine tree logo and the slogan "stay fresh." In a 15-page complaint, the Watertown, New York-based Car-Freshner Corp. and the Bermuda-based Julius Sämann Ltd. accuse Dick's Sporting Goods and its subsidiary American Sports Licensing LLC of ripping off Julius Sämann's tree design marks, which it exclusively licenses to Car-Freshner. "Due to the immense popularity of the tree design marks, plaintiffs have used those marks on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS