Bernstein Litowitz To Lead Certified Symantec Investor Class

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted class certification and named Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP lead counsel in a lawsuit brought by Symantec Corp. investors accusing the cybersecurity software company and its board of reporting false quarterly revenues to protect executives' bonuses. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday granted certification to a class of investors who claim they were damaged after buying publicly traded Symantec common stock from May 11, 2017, to Aug. 2, 2018. Their lawsuit accuses Symantec, its former CEO Gregory S. Clark and other board members of manipulating financial results to create the illusion of stronger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS