Prevagen Maker Urges 7th Circ. To Sanction Seller For Appeal

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Quincy Bioscience LLC urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to sanction Ellishbooks, a company it accused of improperly selling its trademarked memory aid Prevagen on Amazon, and its counsel, saying they abused the appellate process by passing up a chance to present arguments in the lower court and filing an appeal on the same issue weeks later. A panel of the appellate court last month affirmed a $500,000 default judgment Quincy Bioscience won against the seller, saying Ellishbooks forfeited its right to argue the merits when it failed to respond to a complaint alleging it had infringed Quincy Bioscience's trademark for...

