Aetna Sued Over 'Inexplicable' Refusal To Cover Knee Implant

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Aetna Inc. violated federal benefits law and committed trade libel by making baseless claims that Conformis Inc.'s knee replacements were "experimental" despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary and then dragging patients through a sham appeals process, according to a lawsuit filed by the medical device manufacturer in Massachusetts federal court. Since securing approval for its iTotal Knee Replacement System from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2011, Massachusetts-based Conformis had provided over 100,000 patients with its implants until Aetna abruptly and without warning began denying claims, the company said in its lawsuit filed Friday. "The efficacy of the Conformis system...

