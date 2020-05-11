Younger Attorneys Get Chance At Big Role In Zantac MDL

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge created a novel leadership structure for the team representing plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over heartburn medication Zantac in an attempt to give qualified but inexperienced attorneys a chance to play a meaningful role in what is shaping up to be a major MDL in the federal court docket. After interviewing 62 applicants for leadership positions in the MDL, U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg on Friday tapped Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss, Robert C. Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Michael L. McGlamry of Pope McGlamry PC and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher PLLC to lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS