WeRide Trade Secrets Feud With Rival, Ex-Execs Ends In Deal

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Self-driving car startup WeRide has reached an agreement to end its heated trade secrets spat with a rival company founded by two of its former executives, according to a joint stipulation of dismissal lodged Friday in California federal court. The deal comes a week after WeRide Corp.'s attorneys requested $2 million in fees and slammed AllRide.AI Inc.'s "unreasonable" litigation antics in the dispute, including stonewalling discovery and destroying evidence. WeRide had claimed that AllRide and founders Jim Wang and Kun Huang stole its source code and confidential data. Both companies are developing autonomous, or self-driving, cars for the Chinese market....

