Huawei, ZTE Hit With £1.7M Cost Bill After 4G Patent Loss

Law360, London (May 11, 2020, 9:19 PM BST) -- Huawei and ZTE must pay about £1.7 million ($2.1 million) in costs to Conversant Wireless after a judge ruled the Chinese smartphone makers infringed two patents essential to the fourth-generation wireless standard, but the court declined Monday to order the companies to pay the full costs in the case. In his oral ruling from the bench, Judge Colin Birss said that while Conversant undoubtedly won the High Court trial in January, "nevertheless, things did not all go Conversant's way" because a third patent was invalidated at trial. In its written request for reimbursement of its legal costs, Conversant said it accepted...

