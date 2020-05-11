US Strikes $1M Deal Ending Veteran Lung Cancer Death Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government will pay $1 million to the estate of a man who died of lung cancer after Veterans Affairs doctors allegedly missed red flags in his X-rays for several years, which his family claimed prevented him from getting timely treatment. The government finalized the deal with the estate of Gary Wynkoop in Illinois federal court on Friday without admitting liability for the man's death. His family's attorneys at Chicago-based Levin & Perconti will net $250,000 of the total in fees, according to an earlier filing in the case. Wynkoop's wife, Jennie Wynkoop, hit the government with a $40 million...

