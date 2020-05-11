J&J Must Face Revived Risperdal Labeling Claims In Calif.

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has reinstated claims against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries alleging the antipsychotic drug Risperdal causes gynecomastia, a condition that causes abnormal enlargement of breasts in males, saying the claims are not federally preempted as J&J failed to send all of its data to the FDA. In an opinion filed Friday, the appeals court found that a particular set of data — referred to in court documents as "table 21" — indicated that some patients could see 2.8 times as much risk of gynecomastia when using the drug. Johnson & Johnson and its affiliate Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc....

