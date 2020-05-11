Comcast Gets PTAB To Invalidate TiVo Parent's TV Patent

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the entirety of a patent owned by TiVo's parent company related to interactive television systems, in a win for Comcast Cable Communications LLC. The claims of Rovi Guides Inc.'s patent are obvious based on eight different prior art combinations, the PTAB said Friday. The U.S. International Trade Commission had previously found the same patent valid, but said Comcast didn't infringe it. U.S. Patent No. 9,369,741 covers interactive television systems, including program guide systems, according to the board. The PTAB said each of the limitations was disclosed in prior art, and that there would...

