Students' Online AP Test Info Not At Risk, Judge Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A parent concerned that the organization that administers the SAT will sell the personal information of students taking this year's advanced placement tests online has not proven he faces an irreparable harm over the issue, an Illinois federal judge said Sunday. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold rejected a bid to temporarily restrain the College Board from releasing, transferring or selling the personal information that the plaintiff, referred to as Mark S. in court documents, claimed it could collect while nearly 2.5 million students take its two-week AP tests through May 22. His request for a temporary restraining order urged the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS